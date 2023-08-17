Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Search for 5 workers of burning coal mine in Karaganda rgn continues

    17 August 2023, 17:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Search for five workers of the burning Kazakhstanskaya coal mine in Karaganda region continues, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As of 4:40 pm, the search for five workers who had not been evacuated from the mine continued. Five out of the 12 units situated in the mine are engaged in the search, which is impeded by heavy smoke from mine workings,» said Sergei Ogai, deputy executive director for mining at ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

    Notably, the fire broke out on a conveyer band of JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau Coal Division’s Kazakhstanskaya coal mine at 10:05 am today. Out of the 227 workers, 222 were evacuated through a boundary shaft of the mine.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated.

    Earlier it was reported that two of the miners evacuated from the burning Kazakhstanskaya coal mine are under treatment for severe carbon monoxide poisoning at the Makazhanov clinic.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Karaganda region Mining
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Burundi declares cholera outbreak in country's western part: health ministry
    Kazakhstan to brace for rains in north
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo