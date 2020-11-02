Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

Search continues for missing fisherman in Akmola rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 November 2020, 09:33
Search continues for missing fisherman in Akmola rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Search for the missing fisherman in Astrakhan district, Akmola region, enters 8th day, the official representative of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, Talgat Uali, said.

Three crews of 14 divers were called to help find the missing man at Barshyn Lake. 25 people are engaged in search operations so far.

Rescuers and volunteers do every thing possible to find the body.

As earlier reported, four friends went fishing off Barshyn Lake on October 23. Three of them reportedly went fishing on a metal motor boat, while one stayed ashore. On October 28 bodies of two men were recovered, the search for the third is underway.


Akmola region   Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10