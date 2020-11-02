Search continues for missing fisherman in Akmola rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Search for the missing fisherman in Astrakhan district, Akmola region, enters 8th day, the official representative of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, Talgat Uali, said.

Three crews of 14 divers were called to help find the missing man at Barshyn Lake. 25 people are engaged in search operations so far.

Rescuers and volunteers do every thing possible to find the body.

As earlier reported, four friends went fishing off Barshyn Lake on October 23. Three of them reportedly went fishing on a metal motor boat, while one stayed ashore. On October 28 bodies of two men were recovered, the search for the third is underway.