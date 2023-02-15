Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon resigns

15 February 2023, 22:20
LONDON. KAZINFORM - Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation at a press conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

«Today, I am announcing my intention to step down as First Minister and leader of my party,» said Sturgeon, also leader of the Scottish National Party. «I will remain in office until my successor is in place.»

«I consider this decision to be the right one for me, my party and the country. I hope it can also be the right one for our politics. If all parties were to take this opportunity to try to de-polarise public debate just a bit, to focus more on issues, and to reset the tone and tenor of our discourse,» she added.

Sturgeon became party leader and head of the Scottish government in November 2014 following Scotland's independence referendum that year.


Photo: PA MEDIA

Теги:
