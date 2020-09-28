Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Scotland, N.Ireland suffer record COVID infections

    28 September 2020, 11:36

    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Scotland and Northern Ireland recorded record numbers of new coronavirus cases on Saturday, official statistics showed, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Scotland announced 714 new cases over the past 24 hours, up from yesterday’s tally of 558 new cases, which was itself a new record.

    Northern Ireland recorded 319 new cases over the past 24 hours, an increase on Friday’s tally of 273, which was the record until today.

    Overall, however, the number of UK cases decreased for the first time in five days – 6,042 new cases were recorded across the UK over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 429,277.

    The data also showed 34 more deaths from coronavirus across the UK over the past few days.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Europe COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events