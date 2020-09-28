Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Scotland, N.Ireland suffer record COVID infections

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 September 2020, 11:36
Scotland, N.Ireland suffer record COVID infections

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Scotland and Northern Ireland recorded record numbers of new coronavirus cases on Saturday, official statistics showed, Anadolu Agency reports.

Scotland announced 714 new cases over the past 24 hours, up from yesterday’s tally of 558 new cases, which was itself a new record.

Northern Ireland recorded 319 new cases over the past 24 hours, an increase on Friday’s tally of 273, which was the record until today.

Overall, however, the number of UK cases decreased for the first time in five days – 6,042 new cases were recorded across the UK over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 429,277.

The data also showed 34 more deaths from coronavirus across the UK over the past few days.


Coronavirus   World News   Europe   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand