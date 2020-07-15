Scorching temperatures to grip most regions of Kazakhstan Jul 16-18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A weather warning has been issued for most regions of the country as high temperatures are forecast on July 16-18, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

On July 16, northeasterly wind blowing 15-20 mps locally with gusts of 23-28 mps is in store for Karaganda region. The region can expect scorching temperature of up to 36 degree Celsius at daytime.

On the same day, northeasterly wind gusting up to 15 mps in the afternoon is to blow in Karaganda city. The same weather is expected in Zhezkazgan city, while on July 16, 35-36 degree Celsius heat wave is to boil the city. Probability of storm is 75-80%.

It is predicted July 16-18 will be characterized by high temperatures of up to 35-37 degrees Celsius in North Kazakhstan region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

On July 16, northeasterly, easterly wind of 15-20 mps locally is to blow in Akmola region. In the afternoon of July 17-18, the region will see temperature rise to 36 degree Celsius. It is predicted that fire danger will persist in the region.

Kokshetau city expects northeasterly, easterly wind with gusts at 15 mps on July 16. Probability of storm is 80-85%.

On July 16, East Kazakhstan region is forecast to bask in the heat wave, driving the mercury up to 35 degree Celsius. Northeasterly wind blowing 15-20 mps locally is expected.

On the same day, wind blowing northeast with gusts of 15-18 mps is forecast for Semey city.

Northeasterly wind at 15-20 mps with dust storm is to blow in Kyzylorda region on July 16. 40-42 degrees Celsius heat is to boil the region. High fire hazard is to persist.

On July 16, Kyzylorda city is to see wind blowing northeast at 15-20 mps including dust storm. 40-41 degrees Celsius heat is expected in the city in the afternoon. Probability of storm is 90-100%.

Turkestan region is to be hit by thunderstorm in mountainous areas on July 16. Dust storm, easterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps here and there are anticipated. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

The mercury will soar to 35-36 degrees Celsius in Almaty region on July 16-18. Taldykorgan city is to see the mercury rise to 35 degree Celsius. Probability of storm is 90-95%.