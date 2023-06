Scorching heatwave to grip N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Scorching heatwave is set to grip North Kazakhstan on the first days of July, Kazinform reports.

Air temperature is expected to soar across the region up to 35-38 degrees Celsius on June 30. On July 1-2 mercury will climb up to 40-42 degrees Celsius.

Fire threat in North Kazakhstan remains high.