    • Scorching heat to subside in southern Kazakhstan

    27 July 2022 12:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Sweltering heat is expected to subside in southern Kazakhstan in upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that scorching heat will give way to cooler temperatures in the south of the country on July 28-30.

    An atmospheric front will split the territory of Kazakhstan into two areas a cooler north and a hotter south on Thursday. The cooler air masses will gradually shift from northern, then eastern to southern Kazakhstan bringing the mercury down.

    Scattered showers with thunderstorms, stiff wind and hail are forecast for the north and east of the country.

    Temperature will drop from +20, +30°C in the northwest, north of Kazakhstan, from +25, +33°C to +18, +27°C in the center, from +25, +35°C to +19, +29°C in the east, from +30, +39°C to +25, +36°C in the south, southeast of Kazakhstan. Mercury will climb to +28, +35°C in western Kazakhstan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

