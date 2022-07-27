Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Scorching heat to subside in southern Kazakhstan
27 July 2022 12:09

Scorching heat to subside in southern Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Sweltering heat is expected to subside in southern Kazakhstan in upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that scorching heat will give way to cooler temperatures in the south of the country on July 28-30.

An atmospheric front will split the territory of Kazakhstan into two areas a cooler north and a hotter south on Thursday. The cooler air masses will gradually shift from northern, then eastern to southern Kazakhstan bringing the mercury down.

Scattered showers with thunderstorms, stiff wind and hail are forecast for the north and east of the country.

Temperature will drop from +20, +30°C in the northwest, north of Kazakhstan, from +25, +33°C to +18, +27°C in the center, from +25, +35°C to +19, +29°C in the east, from +30, +39°C to +25, +36°C in the south, southeast of Kazakhstan. Mercury will climb to +28, +35°C in western Kazakhstan.


Related news
Kazakh, Georgian PMs discuss future of bilateral cooperation
Kazakhstan to raise university teachers’ salaries from Sep 2022
Kazakhstan captures 47 medals at U17, U20 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships
Author:
Correspondent
Read also
China renews orange alert for high temperatures
Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 27
Head-on collisions increase in N Kazakhstan since January
Fervent heat and rains forecast in Kazakhstan July 26
9 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
Kazakhstan to face scorching heat and rains in 3 days coming
Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 25
COVID-19: Nur-Sultan stays in ‘yellow zone’
Popular
1 Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with Honeywell leadership
2 Afghanistan is a bridge between Central and South Asia - Kazakh president's special envoy
3 Kazakh, Georgian FMs hold talks in Nur-Sultan
4 Human trafficking combat bill set to be developed next year in Kazakhstan
5 Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili pays official visit to Kazakhstan

News

Archive