    Scorching heat to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan

    4 July 2021, 10:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorms and hail are expected in northern and western Kazakhstan on Sunday, July 4. The rest of the regions will see hot weather with no precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

    Chances of hail and squall will be high in West Kazakhstan region.

    Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Turkestan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Aktobe, most of Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kostanay, parts of Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Almaty and some parts of Akmola regions.

