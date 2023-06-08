Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Scorching heat to persist across Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 June 2023, 07:32
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather causing occasional rains and thunderstorms is expected today, June 8, throughout Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The country’s west and south are to face weather without precipitations. High wind, hail, dust storms and squalls are forecast locally.

Pavlodar, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions are set to brace for the baking weather today.

The heat wave is also predicted to grip the greater part of Almaty, Pavlodar, Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkistan, and Karaganda regions.

Fire threat remains high in 17 regions of Kazakhstan. As earlier reported, a storm alert is in effect almost throughout Kazakhstan.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
