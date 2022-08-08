Qazaq TV
Scorching heat to grip west of Kazakhstan
8 August 2022 12:33

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The dry and sunny weather is expected in the next 24 hours in the western regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

On August 9-11 the northern, central, eastern and southern parts of the country will be influenced by the southern cyclone and fronts which will bring rains.

Heavy rains are forecast to pour in the north, east and central parts of Kazakhstan with thunderstorms, hail and squalls in store.

Mercury will rise as high as to 30-38 degrees Celsius in the west, 27-35 degrees in the northwest, 18-25 degrees in the north. Air temperature will stand at 17-28 degrees Celsius in the central part of the country, 18-30 degrees in the east, 23-22 degrees in the southeast and 13-20 degrees Celsius in the mountains.


