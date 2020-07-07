Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Scorching heat to grip west of Kazakhstan this week

    7 July 2020, 13:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that scorching heat will grip western Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    On July 7-9, inclement weather conditions will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan bringing scattered showers with thunderstorms and hail. Torrential rains and fog are forecast in the east of Kazakhstan. Wind will gust up in parts of the country and dust storms are expected in the south.

    Temperature will gradually rise across Kazakhstan as fervent heat will grip parts of the west and south.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region