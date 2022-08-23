Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Scorching heat to grip south and west of Kazakhstan
23 August 2022 07:17

Scorching heat to grip south and west of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The northwestern cyclone is set to tone in the greater part of Kazakhstan on August 23, Kazhydromet reports.

Thundershowers are forecast for the country’s northwest, east, and southeast. High wind and fog are in a store locally. Ground frosts are to persist in the night in the north and east of Kazakhstan with the mercury dropping to 2 degrees Celsius.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions. Atyrau region is to brace for high heat today.


Related news
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 2
Rains and thunderstorms to hit northern Kazakhstan Sep 1
Warm weather to stay in Kazakhstan
Read also
Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan
Hot weather forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 3
N Kazakhstan to brace for cold snap
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Sep 2
Rains and thunderstorms to hit northern Kazakhstan Sep 1
Storm alert issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan
Warm weather to stay in Kazakhstan
Hot weather to persist in Kazakhstan Aug 31
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive