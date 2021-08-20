Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Scorching heat to grip some of Kazakhstan regions Fri

    20 August 2021, 07:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy another day without precipitations, while the country’s southeast and northeast are to face thundershowers. High wind, dust storm, hail and fog are in store for some regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, Kahydromet reports.

    East Kazakhstan is forecast to brace for thunderstorms, high wind.

    Strong wind is expected to batter Karaganda region. Thunderstorms are expected in Almaty region. Dust storm is predicted to roll through Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions locally.

    Fog is set to blanket North Kazakhstan in the morning and nighttime.

    Scorching heat is expected to grip Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau and Kostanay regions locally.

    Fire threat remains high locally in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
    Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II