Scorching heat to grip some of Kazakhstan regions Fri

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 August 2021, 07:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy another day without precipitations, while the country’s southeast and northeast are to face thundershowers. High wind, dust storm, hail and fog are in store for some regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, Kahydromet reports.

East Kazakhstan is forecast to brace for thunderstorms, high wind.

Strong wind is expected to batter Karaganda region. Thunderstorms are expected in Almaty region. Dust storm is predicted to roll through Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions locally.

Fog is set to blanket North Kazakhstan in the morning and nighttime.

Scorching heat is expected to grip Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau and Kostanay regions locally.

Fire threat remains high locally in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.


