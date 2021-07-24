Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Scorching heat to grip most of Kazakhstan Sat

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 July 2021, 09:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, July 24. Only the north and south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Aktobe regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau region.

Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Squall may hit Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fervent heat will grip most of Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Turkestan, south of Aktobe, Kostanay, Mangistau, west of Akmola, parts of Zhambyl regions.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, parts of Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola and south of East Kazakhstan regions.

