Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Scorching heat to grip Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 June 2022, 12:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fervent heat will scorch parts of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstani meteorologists, inclement weather accompanied by scattered showers, squall, stiff wind, and hail will persist in most regions of the country. Heavy downpour is expected in the southeast, northwest, and north of Kazakhstan on June 23-25.

Unlike most of Kazakhstan, southern parts of Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay and Karaganda regions will see temperature climbing to +40°C on June 23-25.

Mets warn temperature will soar as high as +45°C in southern parts of Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions on June 24-25.

Mercury is forecast to rise to +43°C in the south of Zhambyl region on June 25.


