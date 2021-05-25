Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Scorching heat to grip Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 May 2021, 17:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Summer-like weather is expected to grip Kazakhstan over the next three days, the city official website reads.

On May 25-26 Kazakhstan will enjoy summer-like weather. The country’s west is forecast to face dry and hot days. Mercury will rise there as high as to 39 degrees Celsius. Even the northern regions of Kazakhstan will observe scorching heat up to +32 +38 degrees Celsius during the day. It will be hotter in the south with air temperature climbing up to 40 degrees Celsius. Hot spells will also grip the east with mercury reading +30 +36 degrees Celsius, Kazhydromet reports.

On May 27 an anticyclone from the Western Europe will influence the western and northern regions. It will bring some fall in air temperature.


