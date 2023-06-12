Go to the main site
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west

    12 June 2023, 07:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, June 12, the weather without precipitations, while the country’s north, east, southeast, and south are forecast to observe occasional rains and thunderstorms, hail, and squalls, Kazinform reports.

    High wind, dust storms, and fog are in store throughout Kazakhstan.

    The baking weather is expected to grip the most of Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau and Kostanay regions.

    The fire threat remains extreme across Turkistan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Abaoi, Zhetusy, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Ulytau, Karaganda, and Almaty regions.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

