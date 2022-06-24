Scorching heat, scattered showers heading to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will brace for scattered showers and fervent heat in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, a northwestern cyclone will bring scattered showers with thunderstorms, gusty wind, and hail to most regions of Kazakhstan on June 25-27.

Only the west and northwest of the country will enjoy summer-like weather without rains.

Dust storm is forecast to blanket southern Kazakhstan.

Temperature will climb to +25, +35°C in the west, +25, +33°C in the north, +30, +37°C in the center and +27, +37°C in the east. Scorching heat of +40, +45°C will grip southern Kazakhstan.



