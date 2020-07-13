Go to the main site
    Scorching heat in store for some regions of Kazakhstan

    13 July 2020, 16:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fervent heat with temperatures ranging between 35-41°C, thunderstorms and high wind are in store for several regions of Kazakhstan in two upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Scorching heat of 35°C is set to grip North Kazakhstan region on July 14-15. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Northeasterly, westerly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is forecast for Karaganda region on July 14. The city of Zhezkazgan will see northeasterly wind gusting up to 18 mps. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

    Thunderstorms, northerly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted in Akmola region on July 14. However, fervent heat of 35°C is likely to descend on the region on July 14-16. High fire hazard will persist. Probability of storm is 80-85%.

    Dust storms will blanket parts of Mangistau region on July 14. Southeasterly wind ranging between 15-20 mps will batter the region. Thunderstorms and scorching heat of 38-41°C are also in store for the region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Kostanay region is bracing for scorching heat of 35-39°C on July 14-16. It will be extremely hot in Kostanay city in two upcoming days as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Dust storms and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Kyzylorda region on July 14. The region will see temperature rising up to 43°C. 15-20 mps northeasterly wind, dust storm, and temperature of 41°C are expected in Kyzylorda city on July 14. Probability of storm is 90-100%.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

