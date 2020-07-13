Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Scorching heat in store for some regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 July 2020, 16:45
Scorching heat in store for some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fervent heat with temperatures ranging between 35-41°C, thunderstorms and high wind are in store for several regions of Kazakhstan in two upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Scorching heat of 35°C is set to grip North Kazakhstan region on July 14-15. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Northeasterly, westerly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is forecast for Karaganda region on July 14. The city of Zhezkazgan will see northeasterly wind gusting up to 18 mps. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

Thunderstorms, northerly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted in Akmola region on July 14. However, fervent heat of 35°C is likely to descend on the region on July 14-16. High fire hazard will persist. Probability of storm is 80-85%.

Dust storms will blanket parts of Mangistau region on July 14. Southeasterly wind ranging between 15-20 mps will batter the region. Thunderstorms and scorching heat of 38-41°C are also in store for the region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Kostanay region is bracing for scorching heat of 35-39°C on July 14-16. It will be extremely hot in Kostanay city in two upcoming days as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Dust storms and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Kyzylorda region on July 14. The region will see temperature rising up to 43°C. 15-20 mps northeasterly wind, dust storm, and temperature of 41°C are expected in Kyzylorda city on July 14. Probability of storm is 90-100%.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty