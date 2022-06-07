Go to the main site
    Scorching heat expected in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    7 June 2022, 07:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is expected in most part of Kazakhstan with thunderstorms, rains, hail, and squalls predicted locally, Kazhydromet reports.

    Kostanay region is forecast to face today thunderstorms, hail, squalls, dust storms, high wind up to 23-28 m/s.

    Thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and fog are expected to grip West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions partly. Akmola region is to brace for thunderstorms and high wind.

    A wild wind is to sweep through Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe regions.

    Dust storms, thunderstorms, and strong wind are forecast for Mangistau region.

    The scorching heat is predicted to batter Karaganda, Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions locally.

    Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Karaganda and Almaty regions locally.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

