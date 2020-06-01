Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Scorching heat and thunderstorms in store for some regions of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 June 2020, 17:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alerts have been issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan for June 2, Kazinform reports.

Fervent heat of up to 35-38°C is expected in Atyrau region on June 2. Mercury will rise to 35-37°C in the city of Atyrau tomorrow as well. Probability of storm is 80-85%.

Thunderstorms are forecast for parts of Akmola region on June 2. Northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the region.

Scorching heat of 44°C will grip Kyzylorda region on June 2. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

Fervent heat of 40-42°C will linger over Turkestan region on June 2-4. It will be extremely hot in Turkestan city as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Thunderstorms are heading to Kostanay region. Northwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps on June 2. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning on June 2. Gusts of northern wind may reach up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Thunderstorms are in store for Akmola region on June 2. Northwesterly-northeasterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the region. Thunderstorms and northwesterly-northeasterly wind are expected in the city of Kokshetau as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
