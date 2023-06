NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fervent heat alert has been issued for Kyzylorda region, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

On July 16, temperature will rise up to 41°C, and in some parts of the region to 44°C. Northern, northeaster wind will gust up to 15-20 mps.

Probability of storm is 95-100%.