Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Scopus Award 2019: Kazakhstani scientists awarded

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 December 2019, 18:13
Scopus Award 2019: Kazakhstani scientists awarded

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The II Science Forum: Research Impact kicked off today at the AIFC Bureau, Kazinform reports.

As part of the ceremony the scientists were awarded the National Scopus Award 2019 for their best achievements in various spheres.

«Scopus Award 2019 is being held on the eve of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan. It is recognition for any scientist. In this case, it is an acknowledgment by colleagues all over the world. It is important when one scientist quotes another one. The Government pays great attention to the development of science. The Head of State charged to work out the state program for the development of education and science until 2025,» Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov told those present.

The Minister noted that conceptually new measures would let science embark on a new level of science and higher education development.

He also added that over the past two years the number of research works in Kazakhstan doubled to reach 19,000 publications in 2019. The cit ation rate of Kazakhstani scientists also grew.

Science and research  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title