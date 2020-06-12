Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 June 2020, 15:07
SCO Summit to approve more than 20 documents

BEIJING. KAZINFORM «The forthcoming SCO Summit in Saint Petersburg, postponed at the intuitive of Russia amid coronavirus fears, is expected to approve more than 20 documents. The summit is supposed to take place this fall,» SCO Secretary Genral Vladimir Norov told a briefing dated to the 19th anniversary of the SCO on Friday in Beijing.

The Saint Petersburg Declaration will become the key final document of the Summit. Another highlight is the Action Plan for realization of the 2025 SCO Development Strategy which embraces above 150 events. Special attention will be paid to the post-pandemic economic rehabilitation.

SCO is an international organization founded on June 15, 2001 by the leaders of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, ad Uzbekistan. In 2017 India and Pakistan joined the organization.


