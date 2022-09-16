Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
SCO Summit in restricted attendance kicks off in Samarkand
16 September 2022, 11:45

SCO Summit in restricted attendance kicks off in Samarkand

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM The session of the Summit of the Heads of State of the SCO member nations started its work in restricted attendance, the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

Prior to the restricted session, the Heads of State held informal talks.

As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Samarkand for a working visit to attend the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member nations.

Kazakh President and other SCO leaders planted trees in Central Asia’s largest tourist centre, Silk Road. Later they visited exhibition displays and an oriental bazaar in the Eternal Coty complex.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Congress Centre in Samarkand.

Photo: t.me/bort_01


Related news
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
Read also
Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Azerbaijan awards secretary-general of Organization of Turkic States with Friendship Order
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

News

Archive