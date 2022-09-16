16 September 2022, 11:45

SCO Summit in restricted attendance kicks off in Samarkand

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM The session of the Summit of the Heads of State of the SCO member nations started its work in restricted attendance, the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

Prior to the restricted session, the Heads of State held informal talks.

As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Samarkand for a working visit to attend the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member nations.

Kazakh President and other SCO leaders planted trees in Central Asia’s largest tourist centre, Silk Road. Later they visited exhibition displays and an oriental bazaar in the Eternal Coty complex.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Congress Centre in Samarkand.









Photo: t.me/bort_01