SCO states' 1st military medicine conference to be held in Delhi

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM The first conference on military medicine for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will be held in Delhi on Sept. 12-13, an official statement said on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

The conference will be conducted by the Indian Armed Forces under the aegis of the Headquarters Integrated Defense Staff (HQ IDS), with an aim to share best practices in the field of military medicine, capacities building and overcoming of common challenges.

During the conference, the Indian Armed Forces will also demonstrate the Rapid Action Medical Team and organize a visit for the delegates to the Army Research and Referral Hospital.

According to the statement by the Ministry of Defense, deliberations will take place between military medicine experts of SCO member states on rendering combat medical support, humanitarian assistance during disasters, and measures to improve patient safety.

«The SCO member states will be represented by senior military medical practitioners. Dialogue Partners Nepal and Sri Lanka will also be sending their delegations to participate in the Conference,» it said.

It will be the first military cooperation event hosted by India, under the «SCO Defense Cooperation Plan 2019-2020», after it became an SCO member state in 2017.

The conference will be preceded by a meeting of the heads of delegations to discuss areas of cooperation in the field of military medicine between SCO member states.

The SCO was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.