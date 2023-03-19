SCO Observers Mission praises preparation for early parliamentary elections in Kazakshtan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM SCO Deputy Secretary-General Grigory Logvinov praised the conditions created for the voting of persons with disabilities in the ongoing early election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the preparation for the elections was substantial.

«The SCO observers mission has started its work. We have been in Astana for the fifth day. We have already had numerous meetings in the Central Election Commission office. We have visited several polling stations. We see that the preparation for the elections was substantial. Great attention is paid to technical issues that seem small, but in fact, can have a decisive impact,» Grigory Logvinov said.

«The new parliamentary corps will be young, creative, and aspiring for the future. Serious attention is paid to ensuring proper conditions for people with disabilities, including Braille ballot papers for visually impaired voters. Of course, some disagreements occur, but everything is resolved within the legal framework. We have developed a very optimistic and benevolent approach. Kazakhstan is one of the most responsible members of the SCO member states. We are guided by an unbiased positive attitude. In addition, we do not interfere in internal affairs, we do not evaluate the electoral legislation as such. This categorically contradicts the basic principles of the SCO,» Logvinov added.

The SCO Mission consists of 18 observers. 11 of them represent the member states and seven are the representatives of the SCO permanent bodies. The observers are monitoring the elections in Astana and Akmola regions.