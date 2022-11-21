SCO Observer Mission: Presidential election in Kazakhstan was transparent and democratic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The SCO Observer Mission recognized the Presidential Election in Kazakhstan as transparent and democratic, Secretary General of the Organization Zhang Ming says, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«At the invitation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, from November 17 to 20, the Observer Mission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization monitored the early presidential election in Kazakhstan. I headed the Mission which included 18 observers. They are the representatives of the legislative, executive, and election authorities of 7 SCO member states, representatives of the SCO Secretariat and the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. The Mission is regarded as the aspiration of the Republic of Kazakhstan to ensure maximum openness, transparency and democracy in these elections, which will positively impact the future development of the country. The members of the Mission were guided in their activities by the regulations of the SCO Observer Mission for the presidential and parliamentary elections, as well as the referendum, approved by the decision of the Council of the SCO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in 2006,» Mr. Ming said.

«Our Mission held a meeting and talked to the leadership and representatives of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, public observers and members of the Mission of Observers of Foreign States and international organizations. The members of the Mission got acquainted in detail with the work carried out by Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission to prepare for this political event,» he noted.

The speaker said that on the day of election, the members of the Mission monitored and participated in the preparation for the voting procedure, as well as during the sealing of voting boxes and other equipment.

«We had extensive and free conversations with all election officials, observers, as well as voters. We noted good organization of the election process . Secondly, we would like to point out activeness of voters. All the conditions for the implementation of the voting procedure were provided on site, including convenient conditions for voters with disabilities and senior citizens. The members of the election commissions answered in detail the voters’ and observers’ questions. They were attentive towards the participants, public and international observers. At all polling stations I was requested to show my ID. We did not face any obstacles. We can say that the Kazakh side has provided all the necessary conditions for monitoring the elections. It also shows the openness and transparency of these elections,» he added.

Mr. Ming emphasized that that the Mission recorded no violation of the norms of the legislation which could throw discredit on the legitimacy of the elections.

«Based on our observation, the Mission recognized the elections as transparent, democratic and credible. These elections of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan complied with the requirements of the electoral legislation of Kazakhstan and the international commitments taken by the country. The CEC of the Republic of Kazakhstan recently announced voter’s turnout and their data fully coincides with ours,» the SCO Sec Gen stressed.



