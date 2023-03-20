Go to the main site
    SCO Mission says elections in Kazakhstan were transparent and democratic

    20 March 2023, 13:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Grigory Logvinov announced the main theses of the SCO Observation Mission’s report on the early election of Majilis and local maslikhats, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The Mission states that the early election of the deputies of the Majilis and maslikhats of Kazakhstan complied with the election legislation of Kazakhstan and the international standards adopted by the country,» Logvinov said at the briefing in Astana.

    According to him, the Mission did not detect any violation of the national legislation during the voting process.

    «The Mission recognizes the elections as transparent, reliable and democratic. The SCO Observation Mission thanks the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and the Central Election Commission for the assistance in ensuring the Mission’s work,» the speaker added.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

