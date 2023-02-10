Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
SCO Mission ready to observe election of Majilis deputies in Kazakhstan

10 February 2023, 10:32
BEIJING. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming met with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides exchanges views on a number of issues related to the development of multilateral interaction of the SCO member states in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, and discussed the key aspects of the Organization’s activity in the context of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in 2023-2024.

Shakhrat Nuryshev handed over an invitation from Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi to Zhang Ming to participate in the early election of the Majilis deputies as observers.

Shakhrat Nuryshev emphasized the importance of implementation of the Kazakh President’s initiative on improvement of the SCO activity announced by him at the SCO Summit on November 2020, in order to make the Organization more effective.

He proposed the SCO Secretariat to develop an appropriate plan and hold a number of joint events within Kazakhstan’s SCO chairmanship in 2023-2024.

Zhang Ming expressed support to the political reforms and economic transformations initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the path of building «A Fair Kazakhstan». He said the SCO is forming its Observation Mission for the March 19 elections.

The SCO Secretary General praised Kazakhstan’s contribution to strengthening the SCO's weight at the global arena and assured in the SCO’s readiness to assist Kazakhstan in its chairmanship in the Organization.

At the end of the meeting the sides agreed to maintain close contacts in various issues of the SCO activity and its Secretariat, to actively participate in the events organized by the SCO member states and the Secretariat, and to exchange ideas aimed at further improvement of this authoritative international structure.


Photo: sectsco.org

