    SCO member states’ coop in agricultural sector discussed in Beijing

    16 June 2022, 09:28

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Issues of cooperation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization members states in agriculture and foodstuffs production were discussed in Bejing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The online conference discussed the implementation of cloud computing technology in agriculture in the SCO space. The participants exchanged views on the development of ‘smart’ agriculture and application of innovative technologies in agro-industrial sector.

    Representative of Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Industries Demonstration Zone (Shaanxi, northwestern China) He Ling addressed the participants. In her report she pointed out the strengthening of the international exchange platforms, organization of webinars and trainings in the field of innovative development of the SCO’s agro-industrial sector.

    The prospects of the SCO member states cooperation have always been in spotlight of the Organization.

    The last year’s 6th Online Conference of the SCO Ministers of Agriculture ended with adoption of the Concept of Creating the SCO Demonstration Base on Exchange and Agrarian Technology Training.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    SCO Kazakhstan Agriculture
