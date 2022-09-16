16 September 2022, 07:45

SCO leaders hold informal meeting in Samarkand

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM The heads of state participating in the SCO Summit in Samarkand held an informal meeting, the press service of Akorda informed via Telegram.

Earlier it was reported, that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Samarkand for the Heads of State Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization scheduled for September 14-17.

The Kazakh President is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts.

A number of documents will be signed following the Summit.