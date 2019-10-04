Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

SCO is a good example of successful coop in Asia – Head of State

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 October 2019, 08:10
SCO is a good example of successful coop in Asia – Head of State

SOCHI. KAZINFORM The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a good example of successful cooperation in Asia, according to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He said it taking the floor at the plenary session on «World Order from the Viewpoint of the East» held during the 16th meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Russia’s Sochi Oct 3, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking on the prospects of cooperation development in the Asian space, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

«As for the SCO, I think you will agree that can be a good example of successful cooperation in Asia», the Kazakh President said.

«The secret of success is that the SCO is notable for mutual trust and presence of common goals and the desire to achieve a positive result in implementation of the Organization’s universal agenda. Therefore we should search for effective formulae against the fragmentation of security in Asia,» the Head of State concluded.

President of Kazakhstan    SCO   Russia   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital