SCO health ministers discuss COVID-19 situation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting involving the health ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries is taking place via videoconference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mikhail Murashko, Russian health minister, the health ministers’ last meeting within the SCO had taken place in 2015 during the Russian presidency.

He went on to say that the SCO offers a platform to jointly seek efficient solutions to global and regional issues.

The meeting centers on the achievements the countries have reached in dealing with the COVID-19 virus and further actions regarding the pandemic.

It is expected that reports will be delivered by the health ministers of Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan as well as the special aide to the Pakistani Prime Minister and the head of China's state health committee on the current situation with COVID-19 in the countries. SCO Chief Secretary, WHO Chairman as well as heads of delegations of the SCO observer states are to make speeches as well.