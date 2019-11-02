SCO Heads of Governments convene in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Council of the SCO Heads of Governments kicked off Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As earlier reported, Askar Mamin, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, held talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah.

The Heads of Government are expected today to debate trade and economic, humanitarian ties, prospects for development of cooperation in the spheres of investments, transport, industry, environmental protection, agriculture, and digitalization.

Following the talks the sides are to adopt a joint communique, adopt the multilateral trade and economic cooperation program until 2035 in a new wording, action plan for realization of the SCO food security program, etc. 14 agreements are to be signed at large.