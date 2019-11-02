Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

SCO Heads of Governments convene in Tashkent

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 November 2019, 11:00
SCO Heads of Governments convene in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Council of the SCO Heads of Governments kicked off Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As earlier reported, Askar Mamin, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, held talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah.

The Heads of Government are expected today to debate trade and economic, humanitarian ties, prospects for development of cooperation in the spheres of investments, transport, industry, environmental protection, agriculture, and digitalization.

Following the talks the sides are to adopt a joint communique, adopt the multilateral trade and economic cooperation program until 2035 in a new wording, action plan for realization of the SCO food security program, etc. 14 agreements are to be signed at large.

Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    SCO   Uzbekistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital