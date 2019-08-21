SCO heads of government to meet in Tashkent

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states will hold a meeting in Tashkent on October 31-November 1, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Igor Morgulov said it at a meeting of the SCO National Coordinators Council in Moscow, Kazinform learnt from TASS.

«The Council of National Coordinators is the most important link in the SCO cooperation mechanism, which ensures implementation of the decisions adopted at a high and the highest levels. At this stage, the main task of the Council is to discuss the details of the SCO Heads of Government meeting slated for October 31 – November 1 in Tashkent as well as to launch preparations for the Organization’s Summit scheduled for July 2020 in Saint Petersburg, « Morgulov said.

He added that a series of consultations will be held at the level of foreign ministers till the year end on international issues of the SCO activity.

Established in 2011, the SCO includes India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are the observer countries.