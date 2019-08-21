Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

SCO heads of government to meet in Tashkent

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 August 2019, 16:56
SCO heads of government to meet in Tashkent

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states will hold a meeting in Tashkent on October 31-November 1, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Igor Morgulov said it at a meeting of the SCO National Coordinators Council in Moscow, Kazinform learnt from TASS.

«The Council of National Coordinators is the most important link in the SCO cooperation mechanism, which ensures implementation of the decisions adopted at a high and the highest levels. At this stage, the main task of the Council is to discuss the details of the SCO Heads of Government meeting slated for October 31 – November 1 in Tashkent as well as to launch preparations for the Organization’s Summit scheduled for July 2020 in Saint Petersburg, « Morgulov said.

He added that a series of consultations will be held at the level of foreign ministers till the year end on international issues of the SCO activity.

Established in 2011, the SCO includes India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are the observer countries.

SCO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital