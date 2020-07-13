Go to the main site
    SCO Headquarters flying flags at half-mast to honor coronavirus victims in Kazakhstan

    13 July 2020, 11:50

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Flags of the SCO member states at the SCO Headquarters are flying at half-mast on Monday to honor the victims of coronavirus in Kazakhstan in sign of grief and solidarity with the people of Kazakhstan. July 13 is declared in Kazakhstan the National Day of Mourning.

    «On behalf of the SCO and my own behalf I express sincere condolences to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the National Day of Mourning,» the SCO Secretary-General, Vladimir Norov, noted.

    «The SCO stands in solidarity with the people of Kazakhstan and following the Shanghai spirit is determined to take whatever measures are necessary aimed at boosting cooperation, rendering assistance to Kazakhstan in fighting pandemic in order to prevent the common threat,» he added.

    The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation, the creation of which was announced on June 15, 2001 in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

