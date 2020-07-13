Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

SCO Headquarters flying flags at half-mast to honor coronavirus victims in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 July 2020, 11:50
SCO Headquarters flying flags at half-mast to honor coronavirus victims in Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Flags of the SCO member states at the SCO Headquarters are flying at half-mast on Monday to honor the victims of coronavirus in Kazakhstan in sign of grief and solidarity with the people of Kazakhstan. July 13 is declared in Kazakhstan the National Day of Mourning.

«On behalf of the SCO and my own behalf I express sincere condolences to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the National Day of Mourning,» the SCO Secretary-General, Vladimir Norov, noted.

«The SCO stands in solidarity with the people of Kazakhstan and following the Shanghai spirit is determined to take whatever measures are necessary aimed at boosting cooperation, rendering assistance to Kazakhstan in fighting pandemic in order to prevent the common threat,» he added.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation, the creation of which was announced on June 15, 2001 in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.


Coronavirus   SCO   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital