Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    SCO head urges Caspian countries to cooperate in transport infrastructure development

    14 August 2019, 08:59

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and 'Caspian Five' countries (Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan) need to intensify cooperation in the sphere of transport infrastructure construction, particularly railways, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov said on the sidelines of the first Caspian Economic Forum, cited by the SCO website, TASS reports.

    «Considering the proactive growth of e-commerceat the regional and global level, the need for accelerated delivery of goods toconsumers, primarily by the railway transport, grows by many times,» Norovsaid.

    «SCO members and countries of the Caspian Basinneed to solve a range of existing issues in such environment in order to boostrailway traffic,» he added. «First of all, construction of theUzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway should be accelerated,» Norov said.«This railway can become an important link in the SCO transportation chainover time,» he noted.

    «It is important to engage Afghanistan in theprocess of forming regional transport arteries,» he continued. «Thiswill serve as one more factor for stabilization of the situation in thiscountry,» Norov noted.

    «Joint efforts should be concurrentlyfocused on development of the infrastructure of logistical centers connectingdifferent kinds of transport, upgrade of existing networks and transportationassets, and acceleration of processes of harmonization and unification oftransport standards and phytosanitary rules,» the official said

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Caspian countries SCO
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva