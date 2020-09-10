Go to the main site
    SCO Foreign Ministers Council met in Moscow

    10 September 2020, 19:37

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi attended the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of SCO held in Moscow.

    It was the first meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers since the COVID-19 outbreak, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.


    It was purposed in particular to coordinate draft agenda and number of final documents of the SCO Summit. The FMs shared views on the pressing issues of regional and international agenda, debated SCO member states cooperation amid pandemic.


    The ministers spoke for further enhancement of the role and place of the SCO, highlighted importance of development of mutual beneficial cooperation between SCO member nations and partners and observers, cooperation with international and regional organizations.

    The SCO was founded in 2001.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan SCO Russia Ministry of Foreign Affairs
