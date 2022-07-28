Qazaq TV
SCO FMs to review Belarus' application for full-scale membership
28 July 2022 16:10

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Foreign Ministers Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will discuss Belarus' application for full-scale membership in the SCO at a meeting in Tashkent on 28-29 July, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website, BelTA reports.

«Among other things the ministers will discuss Belarus' application for full-scale membership in the SCO. At its meeting on 24-27 July the SCO Council of National Coordinators is expected to approve the report on the country's compliance with the membership criteria and the draft resolutions of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council and the SCO Heads of State Council necessary to launch the procedure for Belarus' admission to the SCO,» the Russian ministry said.

The meeting of the foreign ministers will open the final stage of preparation for the SCO summit, which is scheduled in Samarkand on 15-16 September.

Currently, Belarus has observer status in the SCO.


