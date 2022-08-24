Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    SCO defense ministers lay flowers at Ode to Fortitude Monument in Tashkent

    24 August 2022 15:34

    MINSK. KAZINFORM The defense ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) laid flowers at the Ode to Fortitude Monument in Victory Park in Tashkent, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

    Tashkent is due to host a meeting of the defense ministers of the SCO member states on 24 August. Attending the meeting will be the defense ministers of the SCO member states. The Belarusian delegation is represented by Defense Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin.

    The parties are set to discuss a number of military issues and exchange views on challenges and threats to SCO member states and measures to neutralize them.


    Photo: eng.belta.by
    #SCO # Uzbekistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan maintains its position of top supplier of food products to Uzbekistan
    Four Kyrgyz nationals injured as bus crashed into ditch in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan accounts for over 95% of Uzbekistan’s flour imports
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan