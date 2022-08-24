Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
SCO defense ministers lay flowers at Ode to Fortitude Monument in Tashkent
24 August 2022 15:34

SCO defense ministers lay flowers at Ode to Fortitude Monument in Tashkent

MINSK. KAZINFORM The defense ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) laid flowers at the Ode to Fortitude Monument in Victory Park in Tashkent, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

Tashkent is due to host a meeting of the defense ministers of the SCO member states on 24 August. Attending the meeting will be the defense ministers of the SCO member states. The Belarusian delegation is represented by Defense Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin.

The parties are set to discuss a number of military issues and exchange views on challenges and threats to SCO member states and measures to neutralize them.


Photo: eng.belta.by


Related news
Kazakhstan maintains its position of top supplier of food products to Uzbekistan
Four Kyrgyz nationals injured as bus crashed into ditch in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan accounts for over 95% of Uzbekistan’s flour imports
Read also
Over 700,000 Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan since Jan
Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
SCO states announce proposals to combat transnational crimes
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive