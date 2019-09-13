SCO countries to hold drills focusing on thwarting terrorist use of Internet

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Intelligence agencies of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) states are holding joint drills centering on detecting and foiling the terrorist operations and missions involving the Internet, First Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Security Service Sergei Smirnov said on Thursday.

«We planned to hold a joint counterterrorist exercise of the organization's national relevant authorities focusing on detecting and preventing terrorists from using the Internet for terrorist, separatist and extremist purposes in December 2019 in the city of Xiamen (China),» he said following the meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the SCO in St. Petersburg attended by delegations from India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and the structure's Executive Committee.


