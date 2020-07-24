Go to the main site
    SCO countries' health ministers urge to enhance work on tackling epidemic threats

    24 July 2020, 17:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The virtual meeting of the health ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries has produced the final statement, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The statement has been red out by the health minister of Russia, Mikhail Murashko. It calls for concerted efforts of the SCO member countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as focuses on the threats posed by the virus in the countries.

    The ministers insisted that the battle against COVID-19 could be won only by decisive, coordinated and multilateral efforts with the central role of the UN and in accordance with rules, recommendations and specifications given by the WHO.

    The need to enhance work in tackling epidemic threats within the SCO has been voiced by the ministers. They also underlined the importance of consistent implementation of the SCO countries' agreement in the healthcare sphere signed back in 2011.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus SCO COVID-19
